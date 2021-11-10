We will not have enough life to cook all the saved recipes, or to taste all the dishes that we have on file, although today we have been able to enjoy one of them. Its about turkish breakfast par excellence, called çilbir, which consists of poached eggs over a yogurt sauce, paprika butter and herb sauce.

It is easier for us to call them turkish eggs, so renamed is the dish that we could eat to satiety. We could easily get used to this succulent and complete breakfast. The combination of ingredients works like a charm, although at first glance it sounds strange.

It is a different and delicious way to eat eggs. A simple recipe to say enough, humble, nourishing and versatile. A few slices of toast or some kind of flatbread, such as pita or naan, are great for you. Prick the yolk, let it expand through the bowl and enjoy this original mixture of flavors.

For the yogurt sauce: we remove the whey from the yogurt, grate one of the garlic cloves and finely chop the mint leaves. We mix these ingredients well together with salt and black pepper to taste. We let it rest in the fridge for an hour. For the paprika butter: we heat the butter in a saucepan, over a very low heat. When it has melted, add the paprika, the paprika (or chilli) flakes and the ground cumin. We stir to integrate and keep warm. For him Herbal Oil: we grate the garlic clove, chop the thyme, parsley and mint hours. Remove (and discard) the seeds of the cayenne pepper and crush them in a mortar. We mix everything together with the oil and vinegar. Season to taste. Read: this is what happens with 90% of the olive that is not "virgin" oil For the poached eggs: we heat plenty of water in a saucepan and add a splash of vinegar (15 ml of vinegar for each liter of water). Before it comes to a boil we stir the water to create a spiral and dip one of the eggs in the center. The movement of the water will prevent the white from expanding. After five minutes we remove the egg with the help of a slotted spoon and we drain well, supporting the slotted spoon on absorbent paper. We repeat the operation with the other egg. For mount the plate We spread a couple of tablespoons of yogurt on the base and place the egg in the center. We water with a tablespoon of paprika butter, another of herb oil and decorate with toasted pine nuts. Serve with toasted bread (optional) and serve immediately.

With what to accompany the çilbir or Turkish eggs

It is common to serve the çilbir or Turkish eggs at breakfast time, accompanied by toast, although nothing prevents you from enjoying them at any other time of the day. They are a perfect lunch or dinner and can also be served as a first course at lunchtime.

