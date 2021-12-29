📌 Hirving Lozano tested positive for Covid-19 after the molecular swab carried out in Mexico. The player is vaccinated, is asymptomatic and will be kept in isolation at home. pic.twitter.com/PEX10rEHRI – Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoliES)

December 28, 2021

He is vaccinated, he is asymptomatic and will be kept in isolation Napoli confirmed

The “Chucky” is on vacation in Mexico, after the cessation of games in Serie A, which ends on January 6, 2022. The capital will have to wait to have the negative in his test to be able to return to the European Union.

The Mexican striker has already played during the first half of the season, with 25 games, with which he has managed to score three times.