Hans zimmer He is one of the best songwriters of all time, having worked on soundtracks as important as The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean, the trilogy of Dark Knight, Gladiator and Interstellar from Christopher Nolan. In a recent interview he was asked what it was like to present music for the first time to a director. He said he had learned not to look the filmmakers in the face so as not to see any disappointed faces.

He further explained that the music he prepared for Interstellar caused that Christopher Nolan decide to move on with the movie. These are the words of Hans zimmer.

“It goes back to Christopher Nolan and Interstellar. Chris asked me to write this piece of music even before he wrote the script. So I put it on without looking at it. You can see the couch behind me, he was sitting on the couch. So I wasn’t in front of him, I got to the end and I said: What do you think? He just leaned back and said, Hmm, I guess I better do the movie. I asked: What is the movie? Because he never told me what he was going to be about.

Composer and director have had a great working relationship.

If for something the cinema of Christopher Nolan it is for having very powerful soundtracks. Many of them are created by Hans zimmer such as the trilogy of Batman (2005, 2008 and 2012), Origin (2010), Interstellar (2014) and Dunkirk (2017). However, he preferred to do DUNE (2021) instead of Tenet (2020) and will not work in Oppenheimer (2023), the director’s news.

