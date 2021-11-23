Have you charged? Are you thinking of gifts from impending invisible friends and Christmas celebrations? Are your goals movie crazy? Maybe you are? Do you want to treat yourself? Too many questions for a single answer: yes. Well, prepare the portfolio because we are going with a few Christmas gifts for moviegoers and that are on sale for the week of Black Friday 2021.

Mini Zoltar

Ay, ‘Big’. Who has not been seduced on any given Sunday afternoon by the endearing film starring Tom Hanks. Surely more than one of you is a fan and dreams of making a wish to Zoltar, or know your good fortune. Well, you can.





Mini Zoltar: He Speaks! (Miniature Editions)

Ghostbusters week

The new adventure based on the mythical characters of the 80s hits theaters in a few days, so nothing better than recover nostalgia with a few gadgets, like this incense ghost trap.

numskull- Ghostbusters Official Replica Incense Cones Holder (5056280427193)

Another of the most recognizable gadgets is the psycho-kinetic energy meter, a key tool in the paranormal investigation.

Ghostbusters: PKE Meter (Rp Minis)

The last great gift is the indispensable Tobin spirit guide, an indispensable encyclopedia recommended by Spengler himself.

TOBIN’S SPIRIT GUIDE: Official Ghostbusters Edition

Jumanji (Mini replica)

If we continue talking about titles that have captivated millions of fans, it would also be his thing to remember the original ‘Jumanji’, another vehicle at the service of Robin Williams that conquered the hearts of the spectators. If you have good financial funds, you can also opt for the life-size version.

The Noble Collection Of Jumanji – Mini Prop Replica Electronic Board

Mandalorian Helmet

‘The Mandalorian’, the fashion series, was not going to be left behind when it came to offering gift possibilities with which jaw-dropping staff. Little joke with the helmet.

Star Wars- Mandalorian electronic helmet (Hasbro F0493)

Official ‘Die Hard’ Coloring Book

For the little ones in the house, nothing better than a coloring book. And none cooler than one that recreates John McTiernan’s masterpiece Die Hard.

Die Hard. The Authorized Coloring And Activity B: The Authorized Coloring and Activity Book Read: John Cena recovers his memorable character from 'The Suicide Squad' in this series for HBO Max

Paul Thomas Anderson: Masterworks

That movie buff friend who still thinks ‘Boogie Nights’ is Anderson’s best movie needs this book more than anyone. That and review the latest films by one of the best American directors that we have had to live.

Paul Thomas Anderson: masterworks

Toony Terrors

A vice for horror lovers. Packs like the one in the link below or wonders like the Crypt Guardian seem like staples on fan shelves of terror.

NECA 39722_3Set Action Figure

It’s already Black Friday at FILMIN, which leaves you the option to give away an annual subscription at an unbeatable price. A gift that every year feels almost mandatory among moviegoers.

If, on the other hand, your economy does not allow you large disbursements, you can show off your exquisite taste through stickers available on Redbubble, a juicy and infinite catalog where you will find practically anything.





The graphic novel of ‘Parasites’ is a luxury with a stunning presentation that perfectly complements the cinematic experience from a couple of seasons ago everyone’s favorite.

Parasite: A Graphic Novel in Storyboards

In the year of Berlanga The reissue of one of the indispensable works on the filmmaker could not be missed. Also available electronically if you have a moving phobia.

The last Austro-Hungarian. Conversations with Berlanga (Singular Books (LS) nº 937)

Blackie Books is always right, and Fernando Fernán Gómez’s book is another basic classic.

Fernando Fernán Gómez’s book: Multifaceted Anthology of Work and Life

I was not going to leave here without recommending something for very coffee fans of ‘The Office’, the replica of the gelatinous stapler that moved the world.

The Office: Talking Button (RP Minis)

Oh white christmas

The time to place the treeSo don’t let me find out you’re missing a McClane.

Die Hard Christmas Ornament: Lights Up! (Rp Minis)

And if you are not of action, better a little christmas scare to hang between so many socks and so many balls.