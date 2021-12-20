Sonos presents the second generation of its interesting sound bar Beam , which offers a good amount of novelties compared to the previous generation.

We now have compatibility with Dolby Atmos , connection support HDMI eARC , NFC , Trueplay , to better calibrate the sound in the room where you put the bar, compatibility with Amazon Alexa , Google assistant , AirPlay 2 and with up 100 services from streaming .

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) | Is it a good gift for Christmas?

