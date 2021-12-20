As every Sunday the decorative weekly summary of some of the most inspiring posts, for changes and improvements in our home, of the last days in the decorative blogosphere. Today we start with the Ikea total look that he proposed to us this week Decofeelings.

We are left with its atmosphere of living room connected with the outside and decorated in natural tones, a range of ecru, beige and brown. Inspired by that idea, a set of two cushion covers in brown we also find them on Amazon for 15.99 euros.

Cushion Cover 45×45 Square Decorative Cushion Covers for Sofa Chairs Garden Bedroom Cafe Car Artificial Wool Elegant Cushion Covers with Invisible Zipper 2 Pieces Brown

In the line of looking for inspiration for reforms and renovations in the home … or in other spaces, in Vintage and Chic we found a customized van that will make us dream and in A Pinch of Home these days they explained to us what the trends in kitchens will be for 2022, on the other hand in Thousand Ideas we find decoration mistakes that we should not make if we are going to make changes in the bedroom.

Inspired by their environments, some leather pulls with screws there are them in Amazon for 16.49 euros a set of six pieces, a set of kitchen knives with holder of wood from Amazon Basics is worth 19.98 euros and a upholstered headboard for bed and padded in white, made to measure, there is it from 69.99 euros depending on size





Leather Pulls Leather Handle With Screws Leather Furniture Knobs Drawer Pulls Leather Pulls Leather Pulls for furniture cabinets (6pcs)

Amazon Basics 14-Piece Kitchen Knife and Stand Set

Ventadematchones – Upholstered Headboard Upholstered Bedroom in Leatherette with capitone Model Tablet White and Measures 106 x 70 cm for Beds of 90 or 105 Read: This furniture is the ideal solution for small bathrooms (and without sacrificing design)

These days, of course, you can’t miss Christmas decorating inspiration. In Scandinavian style we find proposals to decorate the entrance with a Christmas wreath and in Decorablog six tips for personalizing your Christmas tree decor.

In this line, forty christmas wood slices for crafts we find them for 15.99 euros and some Christmas balls custom made of wood for 3.95 euros.





MELLIEX 40pcs Christmas Wood Slices, Wood Slices Circles DIY Crafts Crafts Christmas Tree Home Decorations

Personalized Wooden Christmas Balls String Included Christmas Ornaments Ornament Hanging Christmas Decorations for Xmas Tree

Finally, we find some ideas to give decorative or design items at Christmas or to include them in the letter we write to Santa Claus or the Three Wise Men, in Delikatissen four designer gifts to succeed this Christmas and in Decorate my house gifts for the home of Christmas and Kings.

Inspired by his ideas, a set of twelve tall candles blank is worth 8.99 euros and some acrylic paints for crafts with brushes, canvases, sponges and palette they cost 16.99 euros.





H HANSEL HOME Table Candle Multiple Colors 17.5 cm (White, 12 Candles)

Acrylic Paints For Crafts: 24 Colors x 12 ml Acrylic Paint and 10 Brushes and 2 Canvases (15 x 20cm) and 2 Sponges and 1 Palette and 1 Large Brush and 1 Cover

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

And up to here our decorative week Today, we return next Sunday with what will be our last summary of 2021. Merry Christmas!

