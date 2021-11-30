One of the things that I like the most in winter is that I am not lazy to turn on the oven even daily, especially to bake muffins, cookies or cakes, which is what is usually never lacking at home for breakfast and snacks, and of course for unforeseen visits.

These fig and almond biscotti They are one of those preparations that I love to make at this time, since they take advantage of the dried figs that are always around the house and they are delicious.

You can also present them perfectly in the tray of Christmas sweets because even if you do not like dried figs, you will not be able to resist these small and crunchy bites. Of course you can vary the nuts and fruit. Other delicious options are raspberries, pistachios, hazelnuts, dried apricots; the possibilities are various and all of them fantastic.

We preheat the oven to 180º with heat from top to bottom. In a bowl we mix the flour, sugar, salt and the impeller. Add the chopped almonds and figs, the lemon juice and the zest and mix very well. In another bowl we beat the egg with the warm melted butter and the vanilla. We join it to the first mixture and we join until it forms a very sticky dough. We cover a baking tray with paper and place the dough in the form of a roll. We bake for about 35 minutes until lightly browned. We remove from the oven and let cool for a few minutes. We cut the dough with a serrated knife into slices about two centimeters thick. We lower the oven to 160º. Read: Thanksgiving; the American tradition that is worth importing, its recipes, the turkey and the restaurants where to celebrate it We place the slices back on the baking sheet and we bake about 10 more minutes on each side. We will have the golden biscotti, the point can be chosen by us since I personally like them very crunchy. We go to a rack and let them cool completely before consuming them.

With what to accompany the fig and almond biscotti

These fig and almond biscotti they are a perfect snack to enjoy with a good tea or hot chocolate. I personally love dipping it in a cup of fresh hot chocolate. To keep them in perfect condition for several days, and stay crisp, you must store the biscotti in an airtight can or box without air, never in plastic.

