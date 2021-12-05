The countdown has begun: with the premiere of December, all eyes are focused on the Christmas. Bershka wants to celebrate in style and does so by launching a new party collection. Whether to dress the Christmas gatherings with the family, for dinners with friends or to dazzle at a corporate Christmas dinner: these proposals (in full color) could be the solution to all your ills.

Stay away from the seriousness of the color black

We know that the color black brings class, distinction and elegance, but full-color garments are capable of cheering up anyone. In pink with a bare back or in shades of lilac, these mini-dresses with two-thousandths airs are perfect to celebrate the holidays (and to dress the warmer days in the future).





Long sleeve satin dress with bell back neckline.





Mini satin slip dress.

A pattern that invades everything

Full-color prints were not created exclusively for the summer season, and street style has shown it to us at the stroke of savoir faire. The Spanish firm creates a print abstract metallic effect and bright colors and decorate various designs so that we find the one that best suits our style.





Mini dress with satin print straps.





Asymmetric satin print bodice blouse.

Designs that were born to succeed

Sequins, sparkles and details of strass: there are fabrics, details and textures that should never fail in party collections … and that Bershka knows. For this reason, do not miss the opportunity to present groundbreaking minidresses where the most youthful elegance intermingles with the trends of the moment.





Sequin chain strap dress.





Long-sleeved mini dress with rhinestones.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Bershka