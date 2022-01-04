2021 is already part of history, and now that it is over, the time has come to show the true recognitions to the highlights of the year, let’s take a look back and let each one choose which was the best game of the year.

And taking advantage of that recently Valve gave voice and vote to his community so that they could vote and choose which would be their 2021 Game of the YearWell, the winner has already been announced.

The voting has finally ended and just this morning, Steam revealed the list of winners of the Steam awards, with which we now know that the one chosen by the community as the game of the year was Resident Evil Village.

The already recognized survival horror of Capcom, who got this award beating titles like Valheim, New worlds, Cyberpunk 2077 Y Forza Horizon 5.

We also have to take into account that the awards Steam they also awarded other games in different categories.

You can see all the winners below:

Game of the Year – Resident Evil Village

VR Game of the Year – Cooking Simulator VR

With love and dedication – Terraria

Better With Friends – It Takes Two

Exceptional Visual Style – Forza Horizon 5

Most Innovative Gameplay – DEATHLOOP

Best game that worst gives you – Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition

Best Soundtrack – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Excellent Story Rich Game – Cyberpunk 2077

Sit back and relax ―Farming Simulator 22

It remains for us to congratulate the brand-new winners of these categories, highlighting mainly the winner as the best game of the year. Resident Evil Village, but we wonder, if the results were different or if you had been one of the voters, what do you think should be the winner of that award?