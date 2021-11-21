You have to try to choose a good dark chocolate with a high percentage of cocoa and a good quality brand. We are going to temper it a bit just to make it look better, although in this case it is not a fundamental step. The combination of nuts can be completely varied to taste.

Chop the chocolate and put 2/3 to melt in a water bath, always ensuring that the temperature is not too strong and that the water does not touch the chocolate container. When it is molten and very liquid, set aside and add the rest of the chocolate, mixing well so that it melts and lowers the temperature. Reheat for a few minutes and allow to cool slightly.

Meanwhile arrange the nuts and seeds on a baking tray and bake at 180ºC for about 10-15 minutes, until they have toasted. watching well that they do not burn. Take to a source spreading them well to cool.

Chop the apricot dried apricots diced little ones. We must ensure that they are of quality, without added sugar or covered with oils or waxes, and very tender and juicy.

Cover a square brownie mold or a simple baking tray with parchment paper and add the melted chocolate. To extend using gravity moving the mold or with a spatula, leaving a thickness of about 5 mm, or to taste.

Spread the combination of dried fruits and dried apricots on top, without pressing them. Let cool so that solidify completely at room temperature, at least an hour, better two or three. It depends on the area and the time of year. Cut into portions with your hands breaking the chocolate.