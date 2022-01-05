Chocolate Hazelnut Custard Recipe

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

We are going to teach you how to quickly and easily prepare some chocolate and hazelnut custard with which you will surely succeed in the presence of guests.

Last update: January 05, 2022

Chocolate custard is one of the most consumed desserts throughout the world. There are different ways to prepare them, although homemade ones are always the ones that achieve the best organoleptic results. In any case, it is advisable to choose recipes that have the least amount of added sugar to reduce the metabolic impact of this sweet.

Note that there is no problem with including sugary desserts in your diet from time to time, as long as the diet is varied and balanced in general lines. It is best to prioritize the presence of fruit and fermented dairy after the main meals, but it can be alternated with some sweet in a timely manner without this being harmful.

Chocolate custard ingredients

If you want to prepare an exquisite chocolate and hazelnut custard, you will need the following ingredients:

3 tablespoons of cornstarch.

750 milliliters of milk.

70 grams of dark chocolate.

5 tablespoons of cocoa powder.

80 grams of crushed hazelnuts.

200 grams of whipping cream.

1 apple.

6 tablespoons of sugar.

Mint leaves.

Chocolate and hazelnut custard can be included in the diet sporadically.

Step by Step

Dissolve the cornstarch in 50 milliliters of milk so that the custard will later thicken. Next, heat the remaining 700 milliliters of milk in a saucepan and melt the chopped dark chocolate into the liquid. Once it is melted and integrated, add the 5 tablespoons of sugar and cocoa powder. Cook over medium heat until it boils. At this point, add the cornstarch dissolved in the milk. without stopping stirring for a moment. Cook everything for a minute and remove the saucepan from the heat. The mixture should gradually gain consistency and body. At the same time, toast the crushed hazelnuts in a frying pan without oil or any type of fat. When they have taken color, add them to the saucepan with the custard. It only remains to mount the cream with the rest of the sugar and also mix with the contents of the saucepan. To finish, divide the dessert portions into individual glasses and put them in the refrigerator. They must be well cooled prior to consumption. To serve, you can accompany them with mint leaves and apple slices.

Cocoa benefits

Discover the benefits of one of the main ingredients in this custard recipe, cocoa. It is a food of plant origin that is consumed throughout the world and that is capable of exerting positive effects on the state of health.

Lowers blood pressure

According to a research published in the journal The Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, regular consumption of cocoa could cause a reduction in blood pressure. The modification of this physiological parameter is associated with protection against the development of complex cardiovascular diseases.

It is important to note that there are other mechanisms to exercise effective control over blood pressure. Among them. They include the practice of physical activity on a regular basis and the fact of avoiding stressful situations. The emotional state can have a decisive influence on the state of health of the body by increasing the predisposition to many diseases.

Homemade custard has an unbeatable flavor and preparing it is very simple.

Prevents aging

Cocoa stands out for the concentration of phytochemicals inside it. These compounds exert an antioxidant effect; that is, they neutralize the formation of free radicals and their subsequent accumulation in the body’s tissues. According to a study published in the journal Clinical Interventions in Aging, this mechanism helps delay the appearance of the signs of aging.

In addition, keeping oxidation controlled will be key to avoiding the development of many pathologies, like certain types of cancer. When reactive oxygen species accumulate in tissues, it increases the likelihood that inefficiencies in cell replication processes will be experienced and tumor cells will appear.

Improves mental health

One of the foods that influence mood is cocoa. Its intake is related to the synthesis of neurotransmitters related to happiness, which would reduce the risk of suffering from depression. Thus, it is evidenced by a research published in the journal Depress and Anxiety.

However, you have to be careful. Although it is true that cocoa generates a positive effect at the level of metal health, industrial chocolates could cause the opposite result. They have an excessive concentration of simple sugars, elements with inflammatory capacities that can alter the functioning of the central nervous system in the medium term.

Make chocolate and hazelnut custard at home in a simple way

As you have seen, It is really easy to prepare chocolate and hazelnut custard at home. The recipe is carried out quickly and the result is spectacular on an organoleptic level. It will be excellent to surprise guests or to enjoy an occasional day. Remember that you can change the hazelnuts for another type of dried fruit if you prefer, such as almonds.

Finally, always bear in mind that in order to improve health, it will be essential to keep the presence of simple sugars in the diet under control. Nothing happens if they appear from time to time in the pattern, but as a general rule, we must prioritize the consumption of fresh foods with high nutritional density. Also, you will have to exercise regularly.

It might interest you …