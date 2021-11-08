Founded in 1952, Chloé is one of the great French luxury houses. With a boho-chic spirit that dazzled the world and that its creative director Gabriela Hearst has recovered, it seems that today (and luckily for all lovers of the maison) Chloé’s essence is more alive than ever.

Her line of clothing, accessories and footwear has left us jewels such as the famous Betty wellies or her Pixie bag. But like practically all maisons Chloé also entered the world of cosmetics, more specifically in that of perfumery, giving rise to the famous Chloé Eau de Parfum:





This perfume was first released in 2018 with the intention of embody the values ​​of femininity and sensuality of the maison in a scent. They not only succeeded but also created an iconic perfume that is still on the dressing tables of thousands of women today.

The result was a natural perfume, with roses as the main element and notes of magnolia, peony, ambergris and cedar. Which, all together, make up a “floral, fresh and powdered” fragrance, according to the firm itself.

Top notes : peony

: peony Heart notes : rose petals, magnolia

: rose petals, magnolia Base notes: cedar, ambergris





All combined in one nice and elegant bottle, with silver details and a hand-tied bow, that will fit perfectly in our dressing table. It is available in three different sizes and all Reduced by more than 50% off:

Photos | Druni