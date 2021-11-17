After several speculations, they assure that Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movie will not be directed by Chloé Zhao, the filmmaker behind The Eternals.

For a while now, Chloé Zhao started to headline various headlines focused on Star Wars. The famous universe will have a new movie and, according to various rumors, the Oscar-winning filmmaker was going to be in charge of directing it. This information did not sound strange, due to the enormous success that the director had with Nomadland and that she was recently in charge of Los Eternos, the new film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Recall that this Star Wars movie is in charge of Kevin Feige, who is the head of Marvel Studios. When these rumors became known, fans of the galactic universe were happy with the decision. However, according to information shared by The Hollywood Reporter (via ComicBook), the filmmaker will not be in charge of this project and they assure that another director will be occupying the chair in question.

Why won’t she be the director?

On more than one occasion, Chloé Zhao showed her interest in Star Wars. For the director it was a great honor to be part of this production, and she even admitted that she would be very happy if she did a project with Kevin Feige, with whom she already filmed Los Eternos and maintains a good relationship. I would do whatever Kevin asked me to do. I have to be very careful with what I say here. Yes. Let’s say it’s a world that I have a lot of respect and admiration for because it was a very important part of my life », he commented to The Playlist.

Regarding the information provided by The Hollywood Reporter, Kevin Feige remains very secretive about this Star Wars project. I love Star Wars, but I am still reluctant to talk about it. What I can say is that I have been to several Star Wars Celebrations. I think I’ve been to two of them, I think? Maybe in three? ”, admitted during the premiere of Black Widow. Meanwhile, this famous Lucasfilm universe faces new problems with Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, the film that was to be directed by Patty Jenkins and that was to be released in December 2023.