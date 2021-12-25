With only seven days to go until 2021, and the pandemic has not carried its bad news along with the year.

This shocking historical fact has changed many things about its passage, even more if we speak specifically at the commercial and production level.

Unfortunately, we have to inform you that since different industries have dealt with the onslaught caused by the health crisis, each of the sectors experiencing the suspension of operations of the manufacturing and distribution chains, and above all because the battle against this virus is not over yet, we will continue to lose, and so far, expectations are that there will be improvement until 2023, as he pointed out, again, Intel CEO.

The same that he mentioned during a conference held with the media in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (via The Gamer), Pat geelsinger, that the shortage of semiconductors and consoles will continue to be something that has to be dealt with at least for all of 2022 and at least part of 2023.

Intel’s CEO reaffirmed his estimate that the global semiconductor shortage continues until 2023, a year in which it is expected to achieve a balance that yields better results to meet the demand of different sectors, including video games, particularly console manufacturers, since new generation systems such as Playstation 5 Y Xbox series x they are scarce in different markets.

And it is that according to the head of Intel, the effects of the pandemic are still being felt in this sector related to processors, semiconductors and everything that has to do with the pieces of hardware in charge of current technology.

Regarding this, Gelsinger stated: “COVID disrupted supply chains, turning everything negative. Demand exploded 20% year over year and disrupted supply chains created a very large gap; that explosive demand has persisted.”.

So if you currently experience a period where demand is greater than supply, this can only lead to one result, and that is that products such as consoles (specifically talking about new technologies, such as those mentioned), arrive in limited quantities. to the most important markets.

That’s why, there are places where finding a PS5 or Xbox Series X is a real feat.

But at the same time, this scarcity has brought with it the formation of a scene of hoarders and resellers who are profiting from the situation to get hold of these high-end consoles or graphics cards and offer them online at exorbitant prices.

Again, the profiteers are profiting from scarcity.