So far, none of the Marvel Studios Phase 4 movies have been released in China, but that’s about to change.

Neither Black widow, neither Shang-chi, neither The Eternals have been released in China, but the film Spider-Man: No Way Home Yes, it will hit theaters in the Asian giant. Good news for fans of the country and for the collection of Marvel studios, as it is one of the largest film markets in the world.

It is still a mystery why Black widow has not been in theaters of China, since it had a release date and everything. But since it coincided with a holiday they decided to delay it so much that it has never arrived. While Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings it is considered offensive and did not pass censorship. Instead, The Eternals It seems that they considered it inappropriate for having a homosexual partner and also did not like the statements of its director Chloé zhao, so it could not be seen either. But it seems that everyone loves Spider-man and you will have no problem showing your new adventures in there.

Something that could provide between 150 and 250 million dollars. Given that Spider-man: Homecoming (2017) raised 116 million and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) raised the figure to 199 million, so the third installment can exceed those figures without problems.

It may be the highest grossing movie of the post-pandemic era.

It seems that little by little we are leaving the pandemic behind and each time the films are raising more money, although they are still far from the figures of years like 2019. So Spider-Man: No Way Home released at Christmas time and arriving in China, it could be the first to exceed 1,000 million dollars. Something that hasn’t happened in a long time.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on December 17, 2021. While we wait, you can see all the deliveries of Marvel studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform.