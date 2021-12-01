It is likely that on more than one occasion you have seen a mobile video game that is a pretty cheeky copy of another title, either by its gameplay, characters or directly by its promotional images, as is the case of Chief almighty, of which you only have to see a couple of captures to know perfectly which games it has plagiarized.

It was Cory Barlog, the creative director of Sony Santa Monica, who has noticed this detail and has published it on your Twitter account, where we can see that the official account of Chief almighty has an image that is practically identical to the main one in God of War and in which Those who could pose as the twins of Kratos and Atreus come out.

You just have to compare them yourself to realize that the differences between one and the other are minimal.





And worst of all is that this has not been the only case that has occurred, because another of the promotional images of Chief almighty has blatantly copied Horizon Zero Dawn, modifying Aloy for another girl and robots for real dinosaurs.





As if it weren’t enough, the Far Cry saga has not been spared either of this whole thing. You just have to check what happened with Far Cry Primal and Far Cry 3, because plagiarism in both cases is brutal.









Above is that they have had the nerve to leave the stages practically intact, so It will be necessary to see if Sony Santa Monica, Ubisoft or Guerrilla Games take action on the matter in some way or just take it as a curiosity.

In any case, I hope that in the game I can tear off heads like Kratos or explore a world like the one Aloy travels, because otherwise I would be very disappointed.