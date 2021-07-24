The Chinese firm has just unveiled the first images of its future electric utility vehicle, the new Chery QQ Ice Cream, which has been unveiled hidden behind the most strident and less effective camouflage vinyl that we have seen in a long time.

The Chinese manufacturer has unveiled the first live images of its new electric utility, the future Chery QQ Ice Cream. A new generation of the small urban that has been transformed into a new electric to compete face-to-face with the successful and media-popular Wuling Hongguang Mini EV, the best-selling battery-powered model in China.

Although this is not yet its official presentation, the truth is that These images are considerably more striking than those that will be part of the final official gallery which will be published when the model is unveiled as such, since it is highly unlikely that the units used to present the model have such a strident configuration as that of this first camouflaged specimen.

Mini SUV? Surely the brand will have some explanation for that definition.

Although a few days ago we showed you the first teasers of the model, it has not stopped surprising us the striking configuration of this first specimen sighted, featuring a promotional vinyl camouflage designed precisely to turn heads. Although this is not interesting only because of its strident color combination, but because of the company’s own description of these vinyls, where the expression ‘Mini SUV‘.

The future Chery QQ Ice Cream is a small urban electric utility endowed with a profile extremely similar to that of his main rival, the Hongguang Mini EV from the joint venture between General Motors, SAIC and Wuling. So it is not surprising that both models have very similar silhouettes, but in no case with characteristics of the SUV, as Chery states on the back of this first displayed copy.

Debut

The small 4-seater electric urban will be presented shortly, as Your order book will be open on August 24, so its debut should take place in the next few weeks. For now, the technical specifications of the model and the composition of its range are unknown, but we can expect it to use the Wuling model as a reflection.