We encamisamos the molds, that is, we spread them with a thin layer of butter and sprinkle them with flour. That is not not an uncovered slot. We drain the roasted pepper well and crush it. We grate the cheddar cheese. We separate the yolks from the whites. We booked everything separately.

We heat the butter in a wide frying pan and, when it is melted, we add the flour. Stir for a couple of minutes, letting the flour lightly toast. Next we add all the milk suddenly, a pinch of white pepper, another of nutmeg and salt to taste. Mix with a few rods and cook without stopping stirring for ten minutes.

Add the pepper puree and stir to integrate. We remove the pan from the heat and we let temper a few minutes before adding the egg yolks. If we do it when it is too hot we run the risk of curdling, so wait.

Meanwhile, in a large, deep and clean container, beat the egg whites with some rods, if they are electric, the task will be easier and faster. We stop when be very firm and when the container is overturned, the whites remain inside, that is, when they have reached the point of snow.

We add the whites to the pan, in three parts. Stirring after each addition with great gentleness and enveloping movements so that they do not lose the incorporated air. We fill the molds with the mixture, reaching almost to the top.

So that the soufflés rise evenly in the oven, we pass the tip of a blunt knife on the inside of the edge. Cook the soups in the lowest part of the oven, with heat up and down at 200 ºC, for about 25 minutes or until golden brown. We serve immediately.