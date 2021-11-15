Ricardo Salinas placeholder image He did it again and in the final stretch of Good End 2021 launched a new promotion for its Twitter followers, but Chedraui He wanted to look smarter and tried to promote your products within the post, which caused the anger of netizens.

The most controversial Mexican businessman in recent months published an attractive promotion on Twitter: discounts on Elektra to all who share your post and register on a web page.

#Hello, to continue with #Good end, I’m going to give you a 🚨NOTICE 🚨: To the people of @ElektraMx I authorize DISCOUNTS to the SCREENS for you my followers and your friends. Help me by RT to this post and telling your acquaintances 😎https://t.co/e4gZKDA8LI – Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) November 13, 2021

Social media users immediately began to react and generate a fun conversation with the businessman, who responded with humor to his followers and, as he is characterized, emphasized those who criticize him for his wealth and the way he manages his companies, as well as the quality of work it provides to Mexicans.

However, there were more who took its promotion with humor and happiness and even asked Ricardo Salinas to lower the price of other products of their need or who regretted having seen the publication after going to an Elektra store at buy your Smart TV.

“Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha… .. I wish there were more CEO’s and / or owners like that, minimal approaches or has contact in one way or another with their customers, employees, hater’s, lambiscones, is the most “humble” of their peers, “commented the user @netohansen, who congratulated Ricardo Salinas’ interaction with his followers.

Followers of Ricardo Salinas vs. the CM of Chedraui

Ricardo Salinas Pliego’s publication already reaches 697 retweets, more than a thousand “likes” and 176 comments, among them nothing more and nothing less than one from the official Chedraui account. And the fact is that the community manager who manages the store’s Twitter found it very easy to take advantage of the Mexican businessman’s trend and promote their home appliances.

We can show you the incredible promotions so that you can finally release your stove, think no more, go to: https://t.co/dDK9fK5hHN We will wait for you! – Chedraui (@Chedrauioficial) November 13, 2021

This interference by Chedraui in the promotion of Elektra caused many users to be outraged and respond to the brand and even kick it off the thread. Although normally it is a type of comment that Ricardo Salinas himself would have answered with insults or populism, this time he did not need it, since it was his own followers who asked the CM to promote his store elsewhere, as they demonstrated their loyalty to “Lord Ricardo Salinas” and his companies.

Now read:

Ricardo Salinas mocks Javier Alatorre and revives the old newscast for his joke

Ricardo Salinas thanks for free publicity in the morning; receive complaints about Totalplay

Elektra reform: brand is promoted in the morning and Ricardo Salinas’ store conquers networks