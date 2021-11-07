Czech Pérez has given hope to followers on social media by ending the fastest lap in F1 testing, Until now.

Almost a year ago “Czech”Pérez, a former member of the Racing Point team, joined the team of Net Bull, after winning the Sakhir Grand Prix and putting it in the sights of the most important and prestigious teams in F1.

Over time, the Red Bull team made up of Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen It has been constantly winning and positioning itself on the podiums of different Grand Prix races around the world, managing to be one of the favorite teams today, promising good results, especially for the Mexican fans.

This time it was the turn of the Mexico City to be the headquarters of Formula 1, which officially began yesterday and Mexicans on social networks have high hopes that Sergio “Czech”Pérez managed to position himself on the podium of the Grand Prix in his native country, since his performance in recent months with Net Bull They have led to the fans of this sport being able to set their sights on any movement that the pilot makes.

Sergio Pérez currently has the opportunity to position himself in the first place of the Mexican Grand Prix, which is why millions of Mexicans count on his skills behind the wheel to allow him to achieve the podium.

In test races, Checo has achieved the fastest lap of the competition (so far), which raises the hopes of social networks for it to achieve a good result.

Hey Checo Pérez, don’t give me so much hope please. – Josué (@ Apoteosico7) November 6, 2021

SHOWING OFF AT HOME! 🇲🇽🔥 Checo Pérez finishes first in the third practice of the Mexican Grand Prix Let’s go for the pole pic.twitter.com/ImYgSUCADD – Analysts (@SomosAnalistas_) November 6, 2021

This excites me a lot dominates the FP3#MexicoGP

We go with everything @SChecoPerez for pole 🇲🇽🏁 pic.twitter.com/khHMIZXrmA – LiiLii Moyron (@LiiLii_Moyron) November 6, 2021

Checo has achieved the fastest lap in the tests With the mark of 1: 17.024, the second fastest was achieved by his Red Bull teammate, Max Verstappen with 1: 17.217, later he is both belonging to the Mercedes team, Lewis Hamilton with 1: 17.675 and Vaitteri Bottas with 1: 17.708 , Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in fifth with 1: 18.029, among others.

For those who are not so familiar with the sport, the difference in these figures could represent a “stroke of luck”, but in reality, one wrong move could ruin their position in the race.

Both competitors belonging to the Red Bull team They seem to be showing synergy and good results, positioning the brand among the favorites to win this competition and in this way put Mexican pride on high again, now at home.

That he Czech Pérez to finish in first place would be a greater reason for celebration for the networks and the other brands that are sponsoring the team and other businesses that even made plans in case the pilot won. An example of this is the promotion announced by the owner of Fisher’s, who mentioned that if Checo Pérez wins on Sunday, all accounts will be free. Will the Mexican manage to position himself on the podium?

