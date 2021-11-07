The surprise with which Lewis hamilton radio indicated the difference that the Red Bulls have made in the last free practice of the Mexican GP gives a good example of the margin with which Sergio perez, first and Max verstappenSecond, they took a double before qualifying.

The seven-time champion left six and a half tenths with the local idol, who made the crowd cheer, and almost half a second with his rival for the lead. Behind them, with a time practically the same as that of Hamilton, a Valtteri Bottas that, as almost always, is one step behind.

Carlos Sainz He set the 5th time and keeps Ferrari’s aspirations for this weekend intact, given that he ran on both soft and medium tires in good condition. More surprising is Yuki Tsunoda’s 6th just behind.

The session was marked at the beginning by the oil stain that was on the track from a support race, which forced the use of sepiolite. Good for that, good for an excess of confidence when stepping on a piano, Charles Leclerc He spun as a warning of what could happen in qualifying if they had a mistake.

Track boundaries were a problem for Fernando Alonso, who did not manage to do a good full lap without leaving and did not pass the 15th time of the session. The Alpine does not perform well on this circuit, since Esteban Ocon was 16th.