With the component crisis hitting the technology industry and with the confirmation that the production of consoles will continue to be lower, the need to acquire a unit Xbox series x it increases with a hint of despair.

For Xbox enthusiasts, any news regarding unit layout Xbox series x It is gold and that is why it is important to talk about a campaign that Microsoft undertook and that will make more than one person smile.

The company is contacting directly via mail to users with Microsoft account to offer you a bundle of Xbox series x which is part of a limited bundle and is available through a custom link provided by Microsoft in the body of the text.

These bundles will be available under a “first in time, first in right” logic, that is, there will be no preference of any kind, so the longer it takes you to click the link, the further you’ll be in the queue.

“Unfortunately, we only have one limited number of units, so receive this email no guarantee that bundles will be available the moment you click on the link. If you click and the bundle is no longer available, it means they are sold out “, the company warns.

Microsoft has been offering Xbox Series X bundles (with a game and extra controller) to “valued Microsoft customers” this week. Emails include a unique link to purchase a bundle pic.twitter.com/dEHlR0rsZ7 – Tom Warren (@tomwarren) November 23, 2021

It is important that you consider the following:

To receive the mail it is necessary to have a Valid Microsoft account Microsoft Account must be associated with the mail get the message The link provided it is only valid for Microsoft Account in question, that is, it will be impossible for others to take advantage of it.

So if you have a Microsoft Account and you are an Xbox user, keep an eye on your mail And be sure to check the spam tray, because you could be one of the people chosen by Microsoft to get an Xbox Series X.

Xbox series x was released on November 10, 2020 together with Xbox Series S and both are the latest video game consoles from Microsoft.