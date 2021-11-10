Check out the new trailer for Pinocchio's souls-like

Earlier this year it was announced Lies of P, a game that combines the classic story of Pinocchio, with the brutal combat of the Souls games. After months without any information, a new preview of this title was recently shared, which reaffirms its commitment to being an unofficial sequel to Bloodborne.

South Korean development studio Round8 shared a gameplay of the alpha version of the game, where we can appreciate a little more of the combat, setting and the enemies that await us. This is the description of the project:

“As the mech puppet Pinocchio, you will roam the streets of a ruined city, crafting weapons from materials found in the world and interacting with the few left in this pre-industrial hell. The more you lie, the more human you become, with all the advantages and disadvantages that it entails ”.

As you could see, the game does seem like a Souls game in all its possible sections. Although at the moment that is all that has been provided, Round8 will be present at the G-STAR conference in South Korea, where they will surely share more information about this title.

Lies of P is planned to hit the PS5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC sometime in 2023. In related topics, Elden ring will have ray-tracing, but until an update allows it. Similarly, this game will not have a Spanish dubbing.

Via: IGN