If you have entered the page and everything appears as Operational, it is the moment that you begin to discover what is happening. For this it is good that you analyze what problem it is and what is happening.

First checks

One of the first things you should do is check why the problem is occurring. If it is an error, the same page will warn you from it and you will be able to know what to do in that case, if you are slow or experience problems it could be a problem with your connection, computer, console, device or mobile.

Therefore, check that your Connection to the internet is correct and make sure you have the last version of the service, looking for updates whenever necessary. Test to restart your computer, device or mobile device and try again, you can do the same with the router. You can limit the connections and even try connecting by cable. It is interesting that you discover if your equipment is compatible and will support a smooth operation of the service well.

If it is a temporary problem It could be solved like this, however, if it is the first time you use it or it is something that usually happens frequently, you must look for the cause and act on it, so we show other more specific actions depending on the case.

Computer or mobile problems

It may seem that to play one of the most popular games in the world you only need an internet connection and a platform to run it, things that you already have, however, the question is not so simple. Sometimes the problem may be due to your computer or device, so we are going to analyze what you can do in this case.

Windows

If you have a problem with your computer, you may notice that it hangs when trying to connect or open a place, that your browser cannot find it or that it is always loading. Assuming that you have already tried to restart, something that solves problems many times, you can reset the internet options from Internet explorer. Go to settings, internet options, advanced and set. Close and try again. If you think your browser is not compatible, try Firefox or Chrome.

Also, if it still does not go, you should try to delete the cookies and Temporary files from the internet in case these are damaged. If the files, other than the temporary ones, have been corrupted you may have to reinstall. Check that your firewall is not blocking it, something that can lead to a lot of problems. as in this case.

Mac

If you have problems with the game and you have not tried to reinstall it in a while, you may find a solution reinstalling or uninstalling it to reinstall it. If this does not work or you want to try other things before, check that the browser, system and equipment are compatible and are updated. Google Chrome and Firefox are some of the main supported browsers. Check that the application is in the corresponding folder and the icon is in your Dock.

You can try to start from dock if it doesn’t go from the web. Another thing you can do is reset settings. To do this you have to go to the library, preferences and delete its files. When you start again they will be reinstalled.

On Android

If you have problems with the mobile app, go to the settings or configuration and go to the section applications and notifications. Depending on your model, it can be found in one way or another. If you show the applications, the ones you have will open. Find this and click on it. Give to Force stop and closes. Also go to storage and cache and clears memory. Also try releasing storage space. Also, if you have many applications that are cluttering your phone, it may not work as it should.

Once you’ve done this, you can reopen the app and log in. I should go. For more security, try restarting before reopening the application. It may also be that your computer does not have much RAM, disk space or you have to lower the graphics to play more fluidly.

Connection issues

Once you have ruled out that it is down, the problem that don’t let you in or other related is due to some aspect of the connection. You may notice that the screen takes a long time to load or does not finish, you have problems loading online games or an error message appears, that you cannot enter the game mode or that they are closed. You may also encounter the following HttpSendRequest failed error: HRESULT 0x80072efd.

The reasons for these problems can be various. First of all, you Internet connection it is too slow, causing it to take time to download a map or play the service. If this is by default, your gaming experience will not be very optimal. However, if it is a specific problem, try to wait, reboot the router or see if there is something wrong with it. Ideally, your internet speed should be at least 4 Mb / s or more and your connection stable. It can also be due to the firewall you have installed or the game or place is empty or bad.

What you should do in any case is to make a basic check of your browser, so that it is compatible and updated, that the security settings allow this service, that the connection is fast and stable (you can connect by cable to receive a better service) and uninstall plugins that can cause problems, such as Ad-blockers. You should also check that the ports are open, so it is interesting that you know that the ones it uses are in the UDP range 49152 – 65535.

Other problems

This service may not work for you for many reasons, so if you have ruled out that it is down, it is due to connection problems or with your equipment, since you have used it many times and it was going well, you have made the checks and nothing has changed, you can check some other causes that may lead to it not working or working properly.

Of security

The problem may be found, as we have said previously, in some problem with the firewall, antivirus or security program. In this way, to solve it you will have to review these sections. Go to control Panel of your firewall (sometimes it is in the taskbar of your computer, otherwise in the control panel) and go to program permissions. Look for Roblox and allow unrestricted access to the internet.

If it’s about your antivirus, first of all, you need to update it. If you are blocking the service, add it to your White list to allow you access. You can check if this is what causes you problems by disabling the antivirus completely. If that is what Roblox works, go to settings, whitelist it and enable it again.

Keyboard

One of the problems that usually occurs is mainly due to international keyboards in chat. If you have such a problem, try using the bar to use the chat function. If it still does not go, you can try the regional configuration. To do this you must go to the start menu, control panel and the Clock, language and region tab. Then give region and language, set the format and localization to English language and United States localization.

If instead of words you see Hashtags is that the phrase or word is being blocked by your filters. Check them, one of the causes is usually the age with which you have registered, something very common if it is to play children. Update your filters so they are not so strict.

Reinstall

Many of the problems can be solved by reinstalling, so if other things have not worked or you prefer to do it directly, we will tell you how you can do it. first of all, you must to close all other programs before doing so. You should also delete cookies or temporary files and if it is necessary to configure your antivirus, firewall or security program to support it. Sometimes you need to uninstall it, however, in most of them it is not necessary. Give it a try if reinstallation just doesn’t work.

If you want to do it from your browser, log into your account, visit a game and click Play. A pop-up window will open saying that it is installing and will open. To do it with Roblox Studio, in the games you must give the 3 points and edit. It will inform you that it is installing and will open. If it doesn’t suit you or you have another browser, go to this page and hit Download Now and follow the corresponding steps.

Roblox Help

If you still don’t leave in any way, you may have to do is go to the help section in which they answer many of the questions that may arise, such as help with your account, billing, questions about the game and many others. You just have to enter this link https://en.help.roblox.com/hc/es

If you cannot find the solution to your problems, you can contact them from a form enabled for this purpose. You can do this by logging in or completing some information, starting with your date of birth. You’ll see here the form in which you must explain in a concise and detailed way what is happening or you want to raise them.

Confirm your contact information, device, category, description and send. They will answer you as soon as possible giving the best answer to your question. What you have to do is wait.