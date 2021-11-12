Sometimes we find inflated or unfair Squad Building Challenges in FIFA 22, but the case with this SBC Without rules It is quite curious, and it is that you are going to get a very powerful envelope of players for a minimal investment if you ask us and get cheap solutions and without loyalty. The reward you will get is a Premium Gold Players Pack, and the only bad part is that they will be untradeable.

You will only need complete a template, although it has quite a bit of iron requirements. Doing it without help can be a real headache, because you have to do a somewhat strange combination. Do not worry, because if you do not want to leave too much money, here are cheap and simple solutions that KingFlipper offers.

Cheap, Loyalty-Free Solutions to the No Rules Squad Building Challenge (SBC) in FIFA 22

The disparity in the prices of this template between platforms has a very simple justification: the bronze players price. As you need a player from the same team and from the same country, it is difficult to find cheap players, although they really should cost between 200 and 300 coins each.

You are going to need them to be exactly 5 teams, There must be at least 3 leagues, at least 3 countries in common between players, 7 gold players and 6 rare players. As you can see, there is not much room for improvisation.

Either way, you can get this entire template for less than 10,000 coins if you are lucky with the bronze players, the rest of the players are very cheap.



Example Without Rules

When you complete it, you will get a very interesting pack. If you are lucky you can get a good handful of players who can be great for SBC futures. As we said before, check the market and see if you can save some money on the three bronze players on the same team.