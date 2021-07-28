From today, the. And it is that with its most recent update, the messaging service announced changes in this regard.

Previously, when you archived a message, it stayed in that folder until you received a new one and then returned to the main tray. However, this will no longer be the case.

“Starting today, we will implement a new configuration for the Archived Chats that will give you more control over your inbox and more ways to organize your folder Archived Chats“, he communicated WhatsApp.

This means that archived messages will stay in the archive folder. Archived Chats permanently, that is, they will no longer automatically return to the main one after receiving a new message.

“We know that not everything should always be highlighted for you. We want to make sure that WhatsApp continue to be a private and safe place where you can talk to the people who matter most to you and where you are in control of your messages, “the statement added.

If you try it and decide that this feature is not for you, you can also revert to its previous functionality; here is the link.