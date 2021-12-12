As every Sunday the screens of Decoesfera arrive decorative week, the penultimate of 2021, with ideas for the Christmas tree, living rooms with a lot of style and with inspiration to decorate with the Very Peri color, which Pantone announced as the color of the year 2022 this week.

We started with the living room of the elegant, beautiful and modern house that they showed us this week in Thousand Ideas and that includes several trends of interest such as the combination of cushions. A pair of covers large faux fur cushion In cognac brown we find them on Amazon for 107.10 euros.

HOMFINER 55.8 x 55.8cm Faux Leather Pillowcases, Set of 2 Cognac Brown Thick Cushion Covers Modern Solid Minimalist Decorative Square for Sofa Bed Sofa

We continue with more rooms like the one they showed us Decofeelings in your article about Studio Ezra or the cozy Scandinavian cabin in the snow we saw a few days ago in Delikatissen.

Inspired by its environments, a modern, ethnic, geometric and multicolored rug We find it on Amazon from 44.13 euros depending on size and typical diamond-patterned rug, in this case of 200×290 cm, there is one for 144.99 euros.





UNIVERSAL Modern Ethnic Geometric Rug, Pandora Tribal Multicolor, 100% Polypropylene, 80×150 cm

Shaggy Living Room Rug Long Pile Modern Lozenge Pattern Checkered Cream Blue, size: 200×290 cm

And we go with the color of the year and with Decorate my house which presented us these days the pantone color of 2022, the Very Peri, also in A Pinch of Home They spoke this week about the Pantone 2022 color but to indicate mistakes to avoid in the decoration when choosing it.

As you know, the choice is unique because it is the first time that Pantone chooses a color that is in turn a mixture of two others, but that widens the range of trends, because within that mixture of blue and reddish that gives rise to a species lilac or purple, there are several shades with different shades that can fit, so within the range you can enter the wall painting Lavender for 29.99 euros for a 2.5 liter bottle or a few translucent shades with gradient Miulee vertical for 20.99 euros.





Lavande Provence Wall Paint, 2.5L, Premium, Class 1, Purple Violet, Anti-drip and Anti-spatter, High Coverage, Odorless, Matte

MIULEE 2 Units Translucent Curtains Vertical Gradient Sheer Soft Polyester Linen Cross Gauze for Windows Modern for Bedroom Kitchen Balcony Living Room 140 * 225cm Purple

And we close weekly summary with Christmas deco ideas, particularly the tree. In A House with Views We saw this week decorative ideas for a different Christmas tree and in Look 4 deco a series of tips for choosing the right Christmas tree.

Inspired by their environments and to decorate trees, a set of 136 pieces of Christmas ornaments in red and gold There is it in Amazon for 33.99 euros and a pack of two LED string lights battery-operated, for interior and exterior, is worth 10.99 euros.





YILEEY Christmas Ornaments Decoration 136 Red and Gold Pieces, Christmas Trees Plastic Balls, in 23 Types, Shatterproof Plastic Christmas Ball Box with Hanger, Decorative Ornaments

Garland Lights, Suright 2 Pack LED Lights Batteries, 12M 120 LEDs Waterproof Outdoor Indoor String LED Lights Christmas Decoration Garland Garden Room Terrace Wall Curtain – Warm Yellow

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

And so far our summary of today, we return next Sunday with a new installment of the decorative week.

