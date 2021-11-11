Frogwares may be the studio that has made the most adaptations to the video game of our beloved detective Sherlock Holmes, improving and learning from the mistakes made from delivery to delivery, and this latest title that will be released in just over 5 days looks very, very good. . And to celebrate that the launch is getting closer and closer, Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One gets a new gameplay trailer from the hand of Frogwares.

The trailer in question has been published in the official YouTube channel of the study, and in it they show us more of the young and inexperienced Sherlock Holmes that we will control in this installment. The game will be set in the fictional Mediterranean city of Cordona, and the truth that apparently looks spectacular. Finally, we can see much more in depth the research system that has been developed for this installment, which takes a lot of what was learned with The Sinking City, apparently so far.

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One gets a new gameplay trailer

Let’s hope that Frogwares has created a work that lives up to the character, as he deserves it, after all the hard work the studio has worked and learned over the years and many deliveries behind him. Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One will be released on November 16 for Xbox Series X | S, PS5 and PC, with later coming to Xbox One and PS4.