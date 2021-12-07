Chapter 2 of Fortnite has come to an end. After its completion in its season 8, with the event called The End, Epic Games is preparing the imminent arrival of chapter 3, with all kinds of additions both playable and graphically and technologically.

Probably one of the most notable inclusions is that Chapter 3 of Fortnite will allow us to handle Spiderman and visit some of his most iconic settings. As is customary in the title, Fortnite will take advantage of the arrival of Spider-Man: No Way Home to include the iconic Marvel superhero among its cast of skins for a limited time.

Fortnite will finally receive a new map with the arrival of its new update, according to a leaked announcement

But we will not only have the character, but also the Daily Buggle has been included as a location, the well-known newspaper located in New York in the comics of the superhero, and in which Peter Parker himself has come to work.

Chapter 3 of Fortnite will allow us to handle Spiderman and visit some of his most iconic settings

Epic will also take advantage of the arrival of this new chapter to transfer the entire Fortnite graphics engine to Unreal Engine 5, this being the first time that we will be able to witness this new graphics engine, which will undoubtedly be one of the great protagonists in this new generation. of consoles.