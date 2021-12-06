A few hours after the spectacular final event of Chapter 2 of Fortnite, the developer Epic Games released the a new stage of the popular video game from battle royale. A) Yes, This Sunday, December 5, the first season of Chapter 3 of the game started, with a new island, a new story arc, a renewed gameplay and new characters, among which Spide-Man stands out..

In this new season, called “Flipped”, the new island is the star, since the players will have to discover the new scenarios, among which there are extensive areas covered with snow, tropical areas and a desert, as well as a chaotic climate, which it will become quite a challenge.

On the other hand, the new gameplay will make users rethink their tactics. For example now It is possible to set up camps, which allow players to rest to regain their health or save up to three objects to take them with you to the next level.

You can also earn XP beyond battle and keep a Victory Crown if you keep winning; But you must take care of your crown, as other players will surely try to take it from you.

Chapter 3 of Fortnite also comes with new movementssuch as sliding, which allows players to move faster while dodging their opponents’ shots. What’s more, On December 11, a swinging movement will be added, like that of Spider-Man, with the arrival of the web shooters to the game; These web shooters can be used by any character.

The arachnid superhero is, in fact, the main star among the new characters that arrive with him. Battle Pass of the game, which is the paid content that allows players to unlock exclusive characters and weapons.

But Besides Spider-Man, you can also play as the character of Fortnite by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, The Foundation, or Marcus and Kait from Gears of War.

The beginning and the end of each chapter in Fortnite They are always great events in the world of videogames, since they involve important changes within the map, the gameplay, the challenges and the characters of the game, which every day it gathers between 4 and 8 million players.

Each chapter is made up of different seasons, which usually last around ten weeks each; and If Chapter 3 lasts as long as the previous one, it could stay in effect for almost two years.