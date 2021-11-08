A few days ago Telegram announced that, after a long time talking about it, it already incorporates ads on its messaging platform. Your Ad Platform or Telegram ad platform is a tool to create sponsored posts on public channels (it can be one or it can be many) with more than 1,000 subscribers.

This means that users can only see this advertising in large public channels of which we are part. Still, if you want to get rid of seeing ads, you can pay a monthly subscription in Telegram. There is no data on how much it will cost but it is a plan that is already underway, since the CEO of Telegram himself, Pavel Durov, announced it this weekend.

What is known about this Telegram subscription





With these news, Durov advanced, in Russian, his native language, plans for a complementary subscription service that will allow users to avoid seeing ads. In the words of the manager, the idea arose because Many users have suggested that the company offer the ability to disable channel ads of the platform. Thus, with the news, the Ad Platform will have two options.

For one thing, the firm has already started work on the new subscription feature and the goal is to launch it this month. The initial idea is that it be “an economic subscription, which will allow any user to directly support the development of Telegram and never see official announcements on the channels. “

On the other hand, the authors of the channels (public and with more than 1,000 subscribers, who are the only ones who will present the ads) they will also be able to deactivate official announcements within these for all users. And for this they will also have to pay. According to the director, “we are calculating the economic conditions for this option.”

How to create a Telegram ad





To start creating ads on the platform, you must log in first. This requires you to have an existing Telegram account (if you don’t have an account yet, you have to download one of the mobile apps for Android or iOS and register). Once you have an account, enter the account’s phone number on the login page, after which you will instantly receive a message on Telegram to confirm your login to the platform.

After this first step, you can follow the process with your personal account or by creating one for an organization. Organizations are built around Telegram Groups and Channels. After logging in, you can click Create ad to start designing a sponsored message or in Manage budget to add funds to the account.

All the links included in the Text and URL field must link to a channel or bot in Telegram, using the format t.me/link or @link. Links to external sites are not allowed. Once the text of your sponsored message is completed, you can set a CPM (Cost-Per-Thousand) for the ad, which is the price per thousand views of your ad. The minimum CPM for a sponsored message is 2 euros.

Your ad budget is the amount of funds you are willing to spend on a specific sponsored message. The Sponsored message will continue to display until it reaches this amount. You can increase or decrease the budget once the campaign is launched.