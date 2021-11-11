For those of you who have been with us for a while, you will know Channel 9. Microsoft itself asked us to promote it and Our videos can be found on the platform. This was a web linked to developers and it allowed to have very useful information in video format. Now, it will integrate with Microsoft Learn allowing everything to be more organized.

Microsoft Learn to Incorporate Channel 9 Content

As always, there will be those who make a catastrophic reading of this news. The truth is that Microsoft has decided to pool efforts and content in Microsoft Learn. Thus, all the content of Microsoft technologies that we can learn is in a single point.

For years, @ ch9 provided YOU, the tech community, an inside look at Microsoft & connected you to people who create the products. Good news: We’re growing! 🤗@ ch9 is joining @MicrosoftLearn to bring together training 📄, events 🎟️, & shows 📹 Come follow us over at ➡️ @LearnTV pic.twitter.com/KNgCkm6fMP – Microsoft Channel 9 (@ ch9) November 5, 2021

Duplicities at Microsoft have always been criticized and it is no wonder. However, in this case they are joining forces in Microsoft Learn and we hope this will allow content is more accessible at all times. We also hope that, although our content was not always linked to programming, it will continue to be available on Microsoft Learn. So Channel 9 says goodbye after 17 years to join Microsoft Learn.

Changes if they are for the better will always be well received. We wish the best to all those who continue to create content on Channel 9 in their new home. And you know if you were looking for information on that website now you have to go to Microsoft Learn where we have all the information well segmented.