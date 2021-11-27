Channel 5 is betting on one of its most iconic cartoons to win back viewers.

In times where platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max or Disney + gain more popularity, television continues to design strategies to avoid falling further.

Channel 5 is betting on the return of a cartoon that marked a whole generation of millennials and one of the most iconic of its programming.

During years, Channel 5 was one of the most successful on Televisa, being the space where we could learn about content such as La Pantera Rosa, Don Gato y Su Pandilla, Los Picapiedra, Los Jetsónicos, Garfield y Sus Amigos, among many more who, without a doubt, were the center of entertainment for many millennials.

Of course, there was a time when television offered interesting content for audiences and, in that sense, Channel 5 is one of the channels that has generated the most memories among viewers.

Today, with the arrival of streaming platforms in full swing, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney +, among others, the way of watching television has changed almost completely and, in light of this, they have begun to design strategies of all kinds in order to re-engage audiences.

Among them, Channel 5 has one that, at first glance, looks infallible, because among its plans it has just announced the relaunch of Dragon Ball Z as part of its programming.

It is a fact and, without a doubt, taking into account the great popularity that characters such as Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Krillin, among others, enjoy today, it may be the rebound that the channel needs to return to being among viewers’ favorites.

The news was released through his social networks, where he published “The sky shines around me” and immediately conquered Internet users.

Heaven shines around me ?https://t.co/idQ5K0yNKR – Channel 5 (@ MiCanal5) November 23, 2021

Some followers of Channel 5 on Twitter applauded the decision made to return Dragon Ball Z to its programming, arguing that they were “fed up” with watching the series for adolescents that, for years, have been broadcast in their bar.

Dragon Ball Z is the most popular saga of the entire series and, so far, it is not available on any streaming platform, in addition to being one of the anime with one of the best dubbing, this according to the opinion of the own cartoon fans.

The official return will take place on December 6 and will be broadcast from Monday to Thursday from 5 pm to 7 pm, a fact that reveals that it will have two hours within the daily programming of Channel 5.

The challenges of television before the arrival of streaming platforms

The arrival of streaming platforms has been a major challenge for traditional television, be it free-to-air or pay-TV.

Thanks to sites like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney + and the others that have come out over the years, today viewers have many more content options and even they are the ones who decide how and when to watch them. .

That is undoubtedly one of the great advantages they offer and why, among other reasons, they are displacing television content as we knew it before.

Now, we have seen how TV Azteca added its content to the Amazon platform as a strategy to reach those new audiences that are even growing with those sites and not with traditional television.

Now read: