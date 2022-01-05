CES 2022: AMD Introduces New Ryzen 6000, RX 6000S and 6000M GPUs for Ultralight and Thin Laptops

At CES 2022, AMD introduced the new Ryzen 6000 notebook CPUs and the RX 6000S and 6000M GPUs, all with an architecture change to RDNA 2.

AMD put a foot in CES 2022 with new announcements related to their processors for laptops. Among the highlights we find the new APUs Ryzen 6000 who abandon architecture AMD Vega and jump to the RDNA 2 (the same that we see in other processors like those of Xbox Series X | S Y PS5).

All about the new AMD Ryzen 6000: a leap in power for laptops made for gaming

The new APUs AMD Ryzen 6000 They arrive with support for DDR5 and LPDDR5 in terms of the memory section, a jump with previous models. They also support PCIe 4.0, USB 4.0, and Wi-Fi 6E over PCIe. All this is reinforced with architecture RDNA 2, which according to the brand will allow to demonstrate that laptops can also be used for video games, and for this it has a speed of 5Ghz and up to 24 hours of battery life. The most powerful processor of this line is the Ryzen 9 6980HX with eight cores, 16 threads, and a 5Ghz clock speed.

AMD RX 6000S and 6000M: the brand’s new laptop GPUs

CES 2022 also left us new announcements related to GPUs AMD RX 6000 series, with 6000S that strengthens the graphics on thin notebooks and 6000M which increases the power in traditional laptop models. In the case of AMD RX 6000S we found the GPUs RX 6800S, RX 6700S Y RX 6600S which, according to the brand, will allow powerful graphics to be integrated into slim laptops with 1.5KG less.

On the other hand, the GPUs AMD RX 6000M are presented with RX 6500M Y RX 6300M, plus an improved version of the existing one RX 6850M (7% faster depending on AMD). Likewise, we find the RX 6650M XT Y RX 6650M that, according to AMD, offer up to 20% more speed than the RX 6600M original.

All these GPUs integrate the architecture RDNA 2 from AMD and, in many cases, they will be combined with the power of the aforementioned APUs Ryzen 6000 for even greater power in laptop visuals.

The new chipsets Ryzen 6000 will arrive in February 2022, while the GPUs RX 6000S Y 6000M will launch sometime in the first quarter of the year.

