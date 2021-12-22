What makes it different a christmas table of a traditional dinner or meal is, in addition to the menu, the careful decoration of the table where they cannot be missing a nice and lucid Christmas centerpiece.

At this time it is time to take out all the heavy artillery to prepare very elegant and sophisticated tables thanks to the “good” crockery and linens, or more fun and traditional if we opt for tablecloths and crockery with Christmas motifs. But whatever the choice and reasons chosen in the decoration, the Christmas centerpiece will put the icing on the table decoration.

The Choosing the centerpiece is quite a statement of intent. It may be that the central decoration has an austere and minimalist character (like the chandeliers that dress the Zara Home tables), very bright in the form of vegetable and luminous garlands that run through the table, or more baroque and full of intention with very Christmas motifs .

And although Christmas is literally just around the corner if this year the bull has caught you, or if there has been a last minute change of plans due to the pandemic, do not suffer for your Christmas table this year, which can be so lucida as she deserves.

Christmas table centerpieces from El Corte Inglés

Attention to El Corte Inglés because its centerpieces have discounts and you’re still in time for them to get home to you.





A classic for the table is to place a crown with a candle in the center. This is pineapple and Christmas fruits and is 30% off. Normal price € 29.95 and now 20.96 euros

Pineapple and Fruits Christmas Centerpiece El Corte Inglés MODEL: HA202817-MU1





With a little height and stand for three candles, Pineapple Berry Christmas Snow Centerpiece with 30% off normal price € 19.95 and now 13.96 euros

Pineapple Berry centerpiece with snow Christmas El Corte Inglés





For a more Nordic and natural decoration, rattan centerpiece with small trees with 50 Led’s Christmas lights from El Corte Inglés with a 30% discount € 39.95 normal price 27.96 euros

Rattan centerpiece with 50 Led’s Christmas lights El Corte Inglés





Another natural and classic format thanks to the red berries. Centerpiece with three Berry Christmas stands with a -30% discount. Normal price € 34.95 and the price now 24.46 euros

Berry Christmas table centerpiece with 3 supports El Corte Inglés





A more modern crown in nude tones. Eucalyptus Crown Berry with 30% off normal price € 24.95 and now 17.46 euros

El Corte Inglés Christmas Eucalyptus Berry Wreath





For a decoration that can be used on other occasions is this vase with 5 test tubes. If you include Christmas branches in them, you already have an elegant and a little different center for 19.95 euros

Vase 5 test tubes Acacia El Corte Inglés

Leroy Merlin Christmas Centerpieces





In Leroy Merlin they also have descendants in great centerpieces like this one. Christmas centerpiece with green candles 54×8.5 cm price before € 16.99 and now 11.89 euros

Christmas centerpiece with green candles 54×8.5 cm





The same format in brown and nude tones 54×8.5 cm before € 14.99 and now 10.49 euros

Christmas centerpiece with brown candles 54×8.5 cm





If you are more of a classic and want to decorate vertically, natural wood chandeliers of 2 units with a special online offer. Normal price € 32.99 and now 29.69 euros

Natural wood candle holders Refugio 2 units





If you want to decorate in a simple and natural way, combined garlands are a good option. Garland with pineapples and bells white 123 cm normal price € 6.99 and now 4.89 euros

Christmas garland with pine cones and bells white 123 cm

Christmas centerpieces from Maisons du Monde





In the French store you can opt for a whiter and brighter decoration. In addition to being classics, the tables can also be decorated with glass bells with lights and Christmas motifs like this one.

Christmas bell with luminous decoration 19.99 euros

Christmas bell with Christmas decoration





Also in white but in the format of a Christmas wreath decorated with stars and white balls, with a diameter of 26 cm 14.99 euros

Christmas wreath decorated with stars and white balls D.26





The centerpiece does not have to be large. This classic and small format (ideal to put two or three depending on the size of the table) is ideal for classic tables. Candle in glass jar with artificial twigs in red and green 8.99 euros

Candle in glass jar with artificial twigs in red and green

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Similar in Decoesfera | Crockery and glass sets to get a beautiful table at dinners and lunches this Christmas

Christmas tablecloths and napkins sets to make dinners and family meals more cozy