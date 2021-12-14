There are documents that all health professionals should know and consult frequently. Within the list are the Clinical Practice Guides because they contain the indications on how to treat various diseases and conditions. Therefore, it is not only a responsibility but a medical obligation.

Now, like everything in the health field, nothing is absolute but must be updated based on new knowledge. Every day new evidence is obtained that allows us to get a more accurate picture. The same is true with regard to patient care.

As we informed you a few days ago, the National Center for Technological Excellence in Health (CENETEC) made several modifications to the Clinical Practice Guidelines that you should know. First a y You can check it here. While another 16 were updated and here you can review them.

While this time we share two others that were replaced. In both cases it is essential that you know the new documents because they focus on high incidence health problems such as diabetes and sleep apnea.

Previous versions

Prevention, diagnosis and timely treatment of obstructive sleep apnea in pediatrics in the first and second levels of care.

Prevention and diagnosis of type 2 diabetes mellitus in pediatric patients in the first level of care.

Diagnosis and treatment of obstructive sleep apnea syndrome in pediatric and adult populations at the first and second level of care.

Diagnosis and treatment of type 1 and 2 diabetes mellitus in pediatric patients at the three levels of care.

For their part, the Clinical Practice Guidelines are not only highly relevant for patient care but also as a form of study. All those interested in taking the National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residencies (ENARM) should know that the reagents are always based on what these documents say.

While their main advantages are that they improve decision-making for medical personnel by showing specific cases and how to act based on existing scientific evidence.

They are also the greatest tool that doctors have to defend themselves against possible malpractice lawsuits. If you act according to what is indicated in the documents, you will keep yourself protected.

Although on the other hand, its biggest point against is that the recommendations mentioned in each one can be wrong. This is because they are based on generality and not individual cases. Derived from the above is that the scientific evidence can be misleading or misinterpreted. It all depends on the evaluator.

For now, if you want to know the master catalog with all the current Clinical Practice Guides, you can review it at this link.