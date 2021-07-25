Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Max Payne

Today, July 23, is the 20th anniversary of the original Max payne. That’s right, it was exactly 20 years ago that Remedy Entertainment delivered what many consider to be the studio’s best game. Thus, The European team has shared a video where this special day is celebrated.

In the commemorative video, Sam Lake, who lent his image to Max Payne, and James McCaffrey, the voice of this character, have shared a message of celebration. We can even see Lake dressed as the protagonist of his series.

Happy 20th birthday, Max Payne, from @SamLakeRMD (Max Payne), James McCaffrey (Max Payne), and a familiar leather jacket. 🧥🎂 Happy anniversary to everyone at Remedy, @RockstarGames, @ 3DRealms, and to all of you who love the game. Let’s celebrate using the hashtag # MaxPayne20! pic.twitter.com/8PYua4D8HI – Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) July 23, 2021

Max Payne hit the PC on July 23, 2001, with a version for PS2 and Xbox later that year. Since then, we’ve seen a second part in 2003, as well as a third installment in 2009. Similarly, in 2008 came a film adaptation starring Mark Wahlberg.

Although at the moment there is no information on a fourth installment or a collection, perhaps in the future we will see the return of Max Payne through a remastering or relaunch for current consoles. We can only wait and see what Remedy Entertainment’s plans are for this series.

On related issues, Tencent has acquired part of Remedy Entertainment. Similarly, a rumor indicates that Alan Wake 2 would be in development.

Via: Remedy Entertainment

