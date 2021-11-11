Within the field of gaming laptops we have found an escape route to overpricing and stock problems in desktop components. And not only that, but we also find the most interesting offers that allow us to take home a laptop with which to play comfortably at the same time that we save a good amount of money.

Today is November 11, the date in recent years it has become a veritable feast of deals on Aliexpress. And gaming products are not going to be an exception. So we have within our reach to get hold of this Asus gaming laptop at a knockdown price: it drops from more than 1,000 euros to 682 euros using the coupon “ESD1143” (without the quotes). With shipping from Spain in just 5 days.





This is the ASUS ROG Strix in its variant G513IH-HN006, which incorporates hardware that allows us to play practically everything we want as soon as we adjust the graphic options. Hardware among which an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4 GB of VRAM stands out.

But that is not all. In addition, it has a high-performance AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, 16 GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 512 GB of SSD. The screen, for its part, mounts a 15.6-inch Full HD panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate, ideal for squeezing the rest of the components to the maximum.

Of course, this Asus gaming laptop comes without an operating system, so we will have to be the ones who install it a posteriori, which is no problem; We can test the Insider version of the latest versions of Microsoft’s flagship operating system. Or install the newly released Windows 11, which little by little is solving the problems that came out.