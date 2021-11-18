The Black Friday warms up And it does not come alone, a few days in advance are not bad to save a few euros. This is the case of the Cecotec oil-free fryer, an air fryer with a total guarantee for less than 50 euros that you can find on Amazon with a discount.

An offer of 64.90 euros 46.90 euros with which save 28% on your regular price. The best way to get into this type of fryer without spending a dough and with the functionalities that have made them the fashionable gadget.

The best of two worlds, that of ovens and that of fryers, in the same product and with a very accessible cost. Perfect for cook with just a tablespoon of oil and equipped with PerfectCook technology, with which your batters will be crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.

In addition, it includes a basket (you can make up to 400 grams of potatoes in one batch) -suitable for large houses- and can be programmed in time and temperature, so you can easily get the hang of many more recipes.

With a thermostat of up to 200º, there will be no meat, fish, vegetables or batter to resist to its liter and a half capacity, very practical to get the most out of your repertoire. In addition, it comes with a recipe book so that you can uncover the gastronomic essences of a fast, healthy, simple kitchen and, above all, well priced.





Cecotec Fryer without Oil Cecofry Compact Rapid Sun. 900 W, Diet, Oven Function, Programmable in Time and Temperature, Thermostat, 1.5 liter Container Read: The benefits of taking your container to work every day and 21 ideas to fill it

A bargain of which will start flying on Black Friday and that now you have more at hand than ever to enter a world from which we assure you you will not want to leave.

Shipping & Returns

Shipping on Amazon is free as long as your order reaches the minimum amount of 29 euros or you are subscribed to Prime (you can try it for free for a month)

Some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Directly to the Palate | Oil-free fryer buying guide: how hot air frying works and what it is for



Directly to the Palate | The best hot air fryers to cook without oil and have a balanced diet from 60 euros on Amazon