As we approach the big day of Black Friday, the opportunities to get deep discounts on kitchen appliances like a good oil-free fryer, the star appliance of recent times, increase. The Cecotec’s best-selling oil-free fryer, sold out at Amazon, is now at its lowest price at MediaMarkt, with more than 20% off.





It’s about the model Cecofry Advance 5000 in black with metallic details, a powerful fryer with 1700W of power and a large basket of 5.5 liters which, despite its large capacity, offers a fairly compact design, measuring 29x29x34 cm. In MediaMarkt we find it reduced for Black Friday to 109.90 86 euros.

Fryer without oil – Cecotec Cecofry Advance 5000, 1700 W, 5.5l, Tª control, Black

It allows manually regulate the temperature to cook from 80ºC to a maximum of 200ºC, and has the exclusive technology of the PerfectCook brand, a system of hot air that circulates inside and comes out through the rear holes, to cook more homogeneously and efficiently.

It is easily operated via the front multi-function touch control panel, with digital display, and includes eight preset modes automatic to perfectly cook different dishes and foods. The time can also be programmed, up to 60 minutes, and it has safety protection to avoid overheating.

