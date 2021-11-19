Kimberly Loaiza couldn’t contain her tears and anger in the latest video of her cousin, Cecia Loaiza!

Kimberly loaiza He has an amazing relationship with his cousin, Cecia Loaiza, who also has a YouTube channel. The content creator has 1.6 million subscribers, who enjoy the original videos she publishes. However, it was the most recent that generated a wave of comments on social networks, as he made a super heavy joke on the Biggest Cuteness.

Cecia Loaiza destroyed the car of the Lindura Mayor

Cecia published a controversial video titled “I destroyed Kimberly Loaiza’s car and she still doesn’t forgive me,” where she shows the transformation she made to her cousin’s car.

“I’m very nervous because it is a very special car for Kim,” said the YouTuber before showing how he destroyed the Mini Cooper of the singer. Turn off the light. And that car was a gift that Juan De Dios Pantoja gave to his wife on her birthday.

“To be exact, we are going to remodel Kimberly’s Mini Cooper. I feel very nervous because I don’t know how I will react. I have never seen her upset enough and less with me, “he said.

In the video, it can be seen that Cecia scratched the car with spray paint, in addition to hiring someone to remove the tires from the car to leave it completely immobilized.

“It’s my car. You took off the tires, I don’t even know what you did with them. You know it’s a gift that Juan gave me. It’s like a dream to have this car for me, ”Kim said angrily when Cecia confessed that it was a joke. Play the video and check the great disgust that the Biggest Cuteness took!

