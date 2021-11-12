Mexico City received the Guinness Record for the most connected city in the world for its free WiFi service, we tell you how it surpassed other cities, such as Seoul and Tokyo.

Mexico City obtained the recognition of the Guinness Record as the most connected city in the world. The Guinness World Record was known until 2000 as The Guinness Book of Records, the famous reference book that is published annually and contains a collection of world records, both in human and natural world achievements.

Mexico City broke the Guinness Record with its 21,500 free internet points throughout the capital of the country. The head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, pointed out that the capital of the country surpasses other cities such as Tokyo, Japan, which have 11 thousand centers.

With this milestone, Mexico City ranks above cities like Berlin, which has 10,000 Wi-Fi hotspots; New York, with 3,000; and Vancouver, with 590 points.

DO NOT STOP READING: It’s official! LG will accompany the Mexican Soccer Team to Qatar 2022

Recognition of the international organization Guinness Record was delivered to the Head of Government at the Angel of Independence roundabout. Sheinbaun thanked the Telmex company for collaborating with the infrastructure in this achievement, and clarified that it is at no cost to the capital’s government.

The Head of Government also said that The goal in Mexico City is to reach 30,000 free Wi-Fi internet access points by 2024.