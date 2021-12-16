One of the fronts that CD Projekt still kept open was the class action lawsuit filed by the company’s shareholders. A legal action that was directed in recent weeks to close an agreement between both parties, seeking a financial adjustment that has finally come to fruition.

The Polish company has reported that, after the negotiations carried out, it has been agreed create a severance fund of $ 1,850,000 for the affected plaintiffs. The origin of the four lawsuits that were combined into one was the deception behind the real state of Cyberpunk 2077 before its launch in 2020.

Among the key points of the agreement we find that the plaintiffs “will waive each and every claim against the company and the members of its board of directors“It has also been pointed out by CD Projekt that” the duration and the costs “that could arise independently of the conclusions of the court, have been fundamental for this agreement to take place.

Of course, the court still needs to ratify this out-of-court agreement and a formal text with the agreement must be submitted at the latest on January 13, 2022. Despite the numerous technical problems of Cyberpunk 2077, the truth is that CD Projekt broke records in its launch, accumulating more than 8 million reservations before its arrival or what is the same, more than 500 million dollars.