As we have known for a long time, CD Projekt RED is totally immersed in the great task of fixing Cyberpunk 2077, since its launch was, if nothing else, disastrous. While part of the development team is working on future patches and next-gen versions, CD Projekt RED Expands Development Team for Cyberpunk 2077 First Expansion.

This announcement was made in a video posted on the official YouTube channel of CD Projekt RED, where the studio’s CFO, Piotr Nielubowicz, reports that apart from the team working on the next-gen versions of both The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077, The studio has decided to strengthen the development team for the expansion of Cyberpunk 2077 with more developers, indicating that it is of valuable importance to the company.

CD Projekt RED Expands Development Team for Cyberpunk 2077 First Expansion

CD Projekt reaffirms release date for next gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and the Witcher 3

Although it is good news that CD Projekt RED continues to attach great importance to the adventure of V and Johnny Silverhand, We think it would be better to prioritize patches and next-gen versions first, then get on with paid expansions. Hopefully in the future, we can enjoy all users of the immense work of the Polish studio in the same way, and without problems.