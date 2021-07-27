The MagSafe is one of the latest gadgets that Apple has introduced. East allows us to charge the mobile wirelessly thanks to a magnet. One of the latest things to be learned about the MagSafe is that the MagSafe Battery Pack has its own mini leather case and it isn’t exactly cheap. Without a doubt, one of the best accessories / functions of the iPhone.

It is precisely thanks to this MagSafe magnet that today we can tell you that a man caught an iPhone with MagSafe and returned it safely to its owners. How did this happen? Well, Jason Robinson, a man from South Carolina (United States) found an iPhone while he was fishing. This was possible, since the hook of the fishing rod was able to stick the magnet to the mobile and thus remove it from the water.

Fisherman finds an iPhone lost for more than a year

Jason Robinson, a man from South Carolina (United States), found an iPhone while fishing on the Waccamaw River. Robinson, who is a fisherman by profession, went fishing last Sunday (July 18) and was surprised that, after catching several fish, he caught an iPhone.

Robinson said he felt a strong grip on his fishing rod –this was secured thanks to the magnet of the iPhone’s MagSafe-. Although the iPhone 12 range is the only one that comes with the built-in MagSafe magnet, keep in mind that there are exclusive covers for iPhone X and iPhone 11 that have a magnet and make them compatible with wireless charging. If you are interested in getting one you can take a look at how to have MagSafe on the iPhone 11 or older.

Robinson says that from the beginning he knew that he had to do the right thing, so began looking for a way to identify the owner of the mobile. Fortunately, the fisherman found the owner of the iPhone thanks to a photo that was inside the case. After this, Robinson cleaned the photo (where a man and a woman appeared) and He posted it on his Facebook.

Just a few minutes later the wife of the photograph, named Riley Johnson, contacted Robinson and they agreed to deliver the iPhone. Once in the agreed place, the mobile phone was delivered to the woman and her husband (Trinidy) who assured that iPhone was lost about a year ago during Thanksgiving.

Yes OK the current state of the iPhone is unknownSince he was rescued after being under water for a year, there are stories that these mobiles come back to life even after having been in contact with water for a long time. Whatever the outcome of the iPhone, Jason Robinson’s gesture was the correct one and from iPadízate we celebrate it.