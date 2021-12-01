WarnerMedia turned on a new channel in the pay TV linear options grid since Wednesday, December 1. It is Cartoonito, a brand already used by the company in other regions, but which had not landed in Latin America.

The channel is aimed at children’s audiences, mainly preschoolers between the ages of two and six.

The signal will be available in the basic subscription of the operators and will transmit 24 hours a day, every day.

It comes to replace the Boomerang brand and channel, which will cease to exist in the region.

The new signal will be available in Spanish, Portuguese and English.

The idea is for the new channel to be linked to Cartoon Network, according to Pablo Zuccarino, vice president of WarnerMedia Kids & Family Latam.

According to the executive, the company wants to turn Cartoon Network into “a more elastic brand”, with the aim of reaching all the Kids & Family segments, adding all audiences and not just the six to nine year old audience.

“The project is ambitious. It’s going to be over 1,000 hours of content, with around 50 new shows in the first 24 months. It is WarnerMedia’s debut in the preschool segment with its own products, “said Zuccarino at the official presentation of Cartoonito’s landing.

What content will Cartoonito have?

Among the content already confirmed, Batwheels, Bugs Bunny Builders and Tom & Jerry Time stand out. There will also be animated versions for preschoolers based on the company’s historic franchises, such as Batman, LooneyTunes, and Tom & Jerry. There will be Little Ellen, Lucas the Spider and Mush Mush & The Mushables.

Likewise, Cartoonito will have regional outsourced content, such as Reino Infantil (Argentina), Cleo and Cuquin (Mexico) and Mundo Bita (Brazil).

According to information from WarnerMedia, published by TAVILatam, Cartoonito will start with 37 million pay TV subscribers in Latin America.

Along with the presence in the open signal, part of the content of the new channel can be seen on YouTube, on social networks and on the HBOMax streaming service.