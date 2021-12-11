Carmen Salinas; the most searched on Google in 2021

As every year, Google shares lists of the most searched and Carmen Salinas occupies the number 1 position in the most google in Mexico. Now, after his death, this is a sign that he will continue in the hearts of Mexicans.

This Thursday, December 9, the Mexican actress, comedian, politician and businesswoman Carmen Salinas, passed away at 82 years of age. There is no doubt that Carmen Salinas was a celebrity, and in case there were doubts, it turns out that so Just a couple of days before he left this world, he announced himself as the most googled person in Mexico in 2021.

“Google” or guglear It is a term that does not appear in the Dictionary of the Royal Academy of the Spanish Language, but that we all understand because they say that “what you don’t know … you google it.”

Googling means searching Google and in Mexico during the 12 months of 2021 many things were sought: the pandemic continues with new variants of COVID-19, we had elections and large sporting events such as the Formula 1.

Nevertheless, Among celebrities, the number 1 position of the most searched was obtained by Carmen Salinas. Clearly, this is due to the concern of Mexicans for the health of the actress after suffering a stroke. In fact, in the Google search engine in Mexico just type the letter “C” for Carmen Salinas to appear as a suggestion.

The 82-year-old deputy was present in the hearts of Mexicans during the weeks she was hospitalized and therefore in the search for Google, on each device, until his recent death and will continue to be remembered, May Carmen Salinas rest in peace.

Most Googled People in Mexico in 2021