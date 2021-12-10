Fast food is a sample of the immediate life in which the human being is immersed, coupled with this the virality of social networks and the immediacy that digital platforms now allow, cause everything to be done at a hasty pace and that sometimes they do not stop to make sure if what has been done this good, example of this is the complaint imposed by or users of social networks, which denounces that the hamburger chain Carl’s JR, through Rappi, delivered your order without meat; However, in the face of the situation, the fast food franchise quickly repaired the damage which made the customer regain their trust in the brand.

Quickly regain confidence

On Twitter, the story of a user was released who announced that he ordered two hamburgers at the fast food chain Carl’s JR through the digital application Rappi, the annoyance arose at the time of opening the order and realizing that none of the two hamburgers that had been requested had meat, this generated the annoyance of the Internet user, for which he made a post where I show the alleged lack of ingredient with a photograph, in addition to adding a comment stating that: “It cannot be possible that two hamburgers will arrive without meat @CarlsJrMx and their help center does not serve @RappiMexico Very angry face ”.

It cannot be possible that two hamburgers arrived without meat @CarlsJrMx and your help center is useless @RappiMexico 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/G4sYe8RqDR – Edgar Monsiváis (@EdgarMonsivaisS) December 7, 2021

Given the situation, Rappi from his official account @CarlsJrMx pointed out: “Please enter the following link to be able to provide you with the corresponding follow-up to your case. We suggest you have your purchase ticket nearby to record all the necessary data.

https://carlsjr.com.mx/contacto Greetings! Burger”.

The affected user announced in a second post that both the fast food firm Rappi were present and making use of a photograph showed the attention provided by Carl’s Jr, noting that they replaced the product and thanking them for the attention.

In the same way within the conversation Rappi From the account @RappiMexico I point out that “Hi Edgar, Sara answers you this time. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused, please share us by DM your email and cell phone number associated with your Rappi account to make the report “

In social networks, the quick attention to the dilemma was thanked and not only the attention to take the report of what happened, for which the users in networks point out in different cases, that this type of actions generate complicity with the brand that results in a feeling of well-being and enhances the consumer experience.

