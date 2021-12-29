Car Sales - Germany - November 2021: The Renault ZOE stands out

New car registrations in Germany during the month of November 2021 reached 198,258 units sold. A volume of registrations that, compared to that obtained in the same period last year, represents a large drop of 31.7%. The Renault ZOE has been one of the most outstanding models, crowning itself as the best-selling electric vehicle.
The German car market has suffered a new bump. In the month of November 2021
the car sales in Germany have counted a total of 198,258 units enrolled. A volume of cars sold that, if compared to that harvested in the same period of the previous year, translates into a worrying 31.7% drop.
The lack of stock in the dealerships caused by the shortage of semiconductors and microchips in the vehicle production centers is having serious effects on commercial activity. In addition, we must not ignore the economic uncertainty directly derived from the coronavirus pandemic.
The poor results obtained in recent months have weighed down the accumulated figures. In the period between the months of January and November 2021, new car registrations in Germany totaled 2,394,502 units, 8.1% less compared to 2020.
Volkswagen T-Roc, the best-selling car in Germany in November 2021
In this particular storm that is hitting the German market, what are the most prominent models? The ranking of the best-selling cars in Germany During November, it presents interesting news and changes compared to previous editions of this monthly list. The victory goes to the Volkswagen T-Roc. The popular compact SUV leads this all-important market for the second month in a row.
The Renault ZOE was in second position and it becomes one of the surprises. It is not unusual to see the small Renault utility on the podium. In addition, it can boast of having been the best-selling electric car in German dealerships ahead of the Tesla Model 3 that came in seventh place. And closing the podium, in third place, we have the Volkswagen up!.
Video test of the Renault ZOE, the best-selling electric car in Germany during November
At the gates of the podium the small MINI has remained, although we must bear in mind that its sales figures include the three body variants (Hatch, 5-Door and Convertible). The Mercedes GLC (5th) has also had a great performance. At the other end of the scale is the Volkswagen Golf (9th). The compact German has suffered a great disaster, being very far from the podium.
Sales by model
The best-selling cars on the German market are:
Sales by brand
The registrations achieved by the manufacturers in the German market are:
Regarding the most popular car brands in the German territory, there is no news at the top of the table. Volkswagen remains in the lead dominating with an iron fist while Mercedes and BMW occupied second and third places.