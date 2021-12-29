Car Sales - Germany - November 2021: The Renault ZOE stands out

New car registrations in Germany during the month of November 2021 reached 198,258 units sold. A volume of registrations that, compared to that obtained in the same period last year, represents a large drop of 31.7%. The Renault ZOE has been one of the most outstanding models, crowning itself as the best-selling electric vehicle.

The lack of stock in the dealerships caused by the shortage of semiconductors and microchips in the vehicle production centers is having serious effects on commercial activity. In addition, we must not ignore the economic uncertainty directly derived from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Volkswagen T-Roc was the best-selling car in Germany in November 2021

The poor results obtained in recent months have weighed down the accumulated figures. In the period between the months of January and November 2021, new car registrations in Germany totaled 2,394,502 units, 8.1% less compared to 2020.

In this particular storm that is hitting the German market, what are the most prominent models? The ranking of the best-selling cars in Germany During November, it presents interesting news and changes compared to previous editions of this monthly list. The victory goes to the Volkswagen T-Roc. The popular compact SUV leads this all-important market for the second month in a row.

The Renault ZOE was in second position and it becomes one of the surprises. It is not unusual to see the small Renault utility on the podium. In addition, it can boast of having been the best-selling electric car in German dealerships ahead of the Tesla Model 3 that came in seventh place. And closing the podium, in third place, we have the Volkswagen up!.

Video test of the Renault ZOE, the best-selling electric car in Germany during November

At the gates of the podium the small MINI has remained, although we must bear in mind that its sales figures include the three body variants (Hatch, 5-Door and Convertible). The Mercedes GLC (5th) has also had a great performance. At the other end of the scale is the Volkswagen Golf (9th). The compact German has suffered a great disaster, being very far from the podium.

Sales by model

The best-selling cars on the German market are:

Ranking Model Sales Nov’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Nov) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Nov) one Volkswagen t-roc 4,719 52,089 two two Renault ZOE 4,200 20,165 30 3 Volkswagen up! 3,986 39,966 6 4 MINI MINI 3,973 38,960 8 5 Mercedes GLC 3,964 29,070 14 6 FIAT 500 3,904 31,759 eleven 7 Tesla Model 3 3,825 29,166 13 8 Skoda Octavia 3,307 36,526 9 9 Volkswagen golf 3,186 85,843 one 10 Volkswagen t-cross 3,077 32,076 10 eleven Mercedes E Class 2,643 20,811 27 12 Ford Kuga 2,557 27,176 17 13 Hyundai kona 2,506 27,943 16 14 KIA Ceed 2,429 23,998 twenty-one fifteen Volkswagen passat 2,264 42,765 4 16 Volkswagen transporter 2,260 28,541 fifteen 17 Mercedes A Class 2,256 22,971 22 18 Volkswagen tiguan 2,212 51,603 3 19 Mercedes C Class 2,195 20,576 28 twenty BMW X1 2,151 22,968 23 twenty-one Mercedes GLA 2,129 15,920 36 22 FIAT Ducato 2,059 39,977 5 23 BMW 1 Series 2,028 24,214 twenty 24 BMW X3 2,000 22,052 25 25 Ford Focus 1,917 20,344 29

Sales by brand

The registrations achieved by the manufacturers in the German market are:

Ranking Mark Sales Nov’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Nov) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Nov) one Volkswagen 29,561 451,291 one two Mercedes 20,586 204,345 3 3 Bmw 16,738 205,639 two 4 Opel 13,063 147,084 5 5 Skoda 11,467 135,857 6 6 Audi 10,548 167,629 4 7 Renault 10,516 93,541 10 8 Hyundai 9,823 97,692 9 9 Ford 8,791 117,409 7 10 FIAT 6,294 76,865 eleven eleven SEAT 5,685 101,852 8 12 Tesla 5,613 33,052 twenty-one 13 KIA 5,594 60,976 13 14 Toyota 5,132 65,771 12 fifteen Peugeot 4,027 48,040 14 16 MINI 3,973 38,960 16 17 Dacia 3,807 34,782 19 18 Mitsubishi 3,429 33,414 twenty 19 Volvo 3,310 38,605 17 twenty Smart 2,677 21,810 25 twenty-one Porsche 2,460 25,166 22 22 Mazda 2,421 35,830 18 23 Citroën 2,357 40,246 fifteen 24 Suzuki 1,913 23,350 24 25 Nissan 1,517 24,343 23 26 Jeep 1,145 12,044 26 27 Land rover 798 10,838 27 28 Sling 702 7,242 28 29 Subaru 454 4,329 29 30 Jaguar 260 4,000 30 31 Alfa Romeo 259 2,807 31 32 Polestar 2. 3. 4 2,162 33 33 Lexus 201 2,763 32 3. 4 DS 148 1,879 3. 4 35 Ssangyong 85 1,440 35 – (other brands) 2,670 21,449 –

Regarding the most popular car brands in the German territory, there is no news at the top of the table. Volkswagen remains in the lead dominating with an iron fist while Mercedes and BMW occupied second and third places.