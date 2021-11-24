In October 2021, new car sales in Colombia totaled 23,343 units. A volume of registrations that, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a growth of 11.8%. The Suzuki Vitara has been one of the most prominent models.
The car sales in Colombia have closed the month of October 2021 with a total of 23,343 units enrolled. A result that, if compared to that obtained in the same period of time last year, represents a 11.8% rise. The Colombian automobile market moderates its growth but continues to report positive data.
Like the rest of the American countries, Colombian dealers must face the lack of stock caused by the shortage of microchips and, equally relevant, the economic uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Although these two factors are decisive, the sales figures remain above those of the previous year.
Video test of the Mazda CX-30, the best-selling car in Colombia in the month of October 2021
The accumulated period also reports significant growth. Between the months of January and October 2021, new car registrations in Colombia totaled 201,575 units, 44.6% more compared to 2020. Although it is not easy, the Colombian market has a stone’s throw to close this year with a rise of more than 40%.
Although the electrified vehicle does not play a leading role in Colombia, it is gaining followers and increasing its market share. On October 137 electric cars, 2,026 hybrids and 188 plug-in hybrids were registered.
Mazda CX-30, the best-selling car in Colombia in October 2021
What have been the most popular models? The ranking of the best-selling cars in Colombia During October it leaves us interesting changes compared to previous editions of this monthly delivery list. Now, in what there are no changes is in the model that leads this market. Once again, the victory has been for the Mazda CX-30.
On second place is the Renault Duster and, closing the podium, in third place, we have the KIA Picanto. At the gates of the podium, by a small difference, the Chevrolet Joy remained. The Suzuki Vitara (6th) is one of the most prominent models. He has had a great performance. Its sales grew 26.1% in October. Similarly, the entry of the Toyota Corolla Cross (8th) into the Top 10 should be noted.
Sales by model
The best-selling cars in Colombia are:
Sales by brand
The registrations obtained by the manufacturers in Colombia are:
Talking about the most popular car brands in Colombia, there are also news. Renault maintains the lead but Toyota slipped into second position while the third step of the podium was occupied by Chevrolet.