In October 2021, new car sales in Colombia totaled 23,343 units. A volume of registrations that, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a growth of 11.8%. The Suzuki Vitara has been one of the most prominent models.

The car sales in Colombia have closed the month of October 2021 with a total of 23,343 units enrolled. A result that, if compared to that obtained in the same period of time last year, represents a 11.8% rise. The Colombian automobile market moderates its growth but continues to report positive data.

Like the rest of the American countries, Colombian dealers must face the lack of stock caused by the shortage of microchips and, equally relevant, the economic uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Although these two factors are decisive, the sales figures remain above those of the previous year.

Video test of the Mazda CX-30, the best-selling car in Colombia in the month of October 2021

The accumulated period also reports significant growth. Between the months of January and October 2021, new car registrations in Colombia totaled 201,575 units, 44.6% more compared to 2020. Although it is not easy, the Colombian market has a stone’s throw to close this year with a rise of more than 40%.

Although the electrified vehicle does not play a leading role in Colombia, it is gaining followers and increasing its market share. On October 137 electric cars, 2,026 hybrids and 188 plug-in hybrids were registered.

Mazda CX-30, the best-selling car in Colombia in October 2021

What have been the most popular models? The ranking of the best-selling cars in Colombia During October it leaves us interesting changes compared to previous editions of this monthly delivery list. Now, in what there are no changes is in the model that leads this market. Once again, the victory has been for the Mazda CX-30.

The Chevrolet Joy was about to enter the podium of best sellers

On second place is the Renault Duster and, closing the podium, in third place, we have the KIA Picanto. At the gates of the podium, by a small difference, the Chevrolet Joy remained. The Suzuki Vitara (6th) is one of the most prominent models. He has had a great performance. Its sales grew 26.1% in October. Similarly, the entry of the Toyota Corolla Cross (8th) into the Top 10 should be noted.

Sales by model

The best-selling cars in Colombia are:

Ranking Model Sales Oct’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Oct) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Oct) 1 Mazda CX-30 1,187 9,403 1 2 Renault duster 936 7,033 4 3 KIA Picanto 891 7,975 2 4 Chevrolet joy 873 5,313 8 5 Renault stepway 740 6,890 5 6 Suzuki vitara 527 3,881 13 7 Volkswagen Gol 515 2,850 17 8 Toyota corolla cross 500 2,716 twenty 9 Renault logan 456 6,100 7 10 Renault sandero 423 6,112 6 eleven Suzuki swift 405 2,388 23 12 Toyota hilux 399 2,767 18 13 Nissan np300 frontier 391 4,594 9 14 Nissan versa 368 3,073 fifteen fifteen Toyota fortuner 364 2,084 28 16 Nissan kicks 337 3,017 16 17 Mazda cx-5 330 4,236 10 18 Nissan march 326 2,734 19 19 Ford ranger 325 2,274 24 twenty Chevrolet tracker 303 2643 twenty-one twenty-one Renault kwid 287 7,447 3 22 Toyota Corolla 271 2,213 25 23 Mazda2 238 4,209 eleven 24 KIA Rio 219 2,132 27 25 Renault duster oroch 199 2,391 22

Sales by brand

The registrations obtained by the manufacturers in Colombia are:

Ranking Mark Sales Oct’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Oct) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Oct) 1 Renault 3,410 40,342 1 2 Toyota 2,457 15,602 5 3 Chevrolet 2,399 27,108 2 4 Volkswagen 2,034 11,118 7 5 Mazda 1,997 20,014 3 6 Suzuki 1,893 10,421 8 7 Nissan 1,763 16,921 4 8 KIA 1,586 13,804 6 9 Ford 906 5,708 10 10 Hyundai 815 5,746 9 eleven Photon 358 3,047 12 12 Sling 301 1,560 16 13 BMW 282 2,799 13 14 Mercedes 266 3,182 eleven fifteen JAC 245 2,296 14 16 Hino 233 2,015 fifteen 17 Jeep 182 1,164 22 18 JMC 157 1,169 twenty-one 19 Kenworth 155 1,255 twenty twenty Peugeot 146 1,486 17 twenty-one Citroën 144 1,456 18 22 Audi 133 1,300 19 23 DFSK 131 922 25 24 Mitsubishi 126 791 29 25 Subaru 114 1,033 23 26 Volvo 109 938 24 27 FIAT 90 659 30 28 SEAT 89 866 27 29 Changan 89 795 28 30 International 62 909 26 – (other brands) 671 5,149 –

The new Toyota Corolla Cross has also had a great performance

Talking about the most popular car brands in Colombia, there are also news. Renault maintains the lead but Toyota slipped into second position while the third step of the podium was occupied by Chevrolet.